Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottKangana trend on Twitter work of Bollywood 'mafia'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently made her way on to the social media when she made her debut on the micro-blogging website Twitter. Just days after her debut, she embroiled herself in a controversy on Monday when people started slamming her for her tweets on the caste system as she replied to certain tweets that came her way. Soon, hashtag #BoycottKangana started trending on Twitter. And now the 'Queen' actress has responded to the whole fiasco calling it an attempt by the Bollywood 'mafia' to bring her down. In her recent tweet, she wrote, "Wonderful #Boycott_Kangana trending, chuhe bilon se bahar aa rahe hai. Chalo, thoda haath pair toh mafia bhi maaregi (the mice are coming out of their holes. Well, the mafia will try whatever it can)."

Time and again, the actress has been quite vocal about the existence of 'mafia' in Bollywood that uses its clout to further the career of star kids and gang up on outsiders. Last week, she wrote how the 'movie mafia' was trying to get her Twitter account suspended and tweeted, "My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them."

Have a look at her tweets here:

My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

Soon, her fans came out in support of her, with #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana in Hindi.

She again tweeted on Monday thanking fans for making #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana one of the top trends on Twitter. She wrote, "बहुत धन्यवाद मेरे दोस्तों का जो #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना को टॉप ट्रेंड्ज़ में ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं मैं आपके स्नेह और विश्वास की अति आभारी हूँ (Many thanks to my friends who are trending #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana in Top Trends I am very grateful for your affection and trust)."

Meanwhile, she treated fans with a beautiful no-filter picture of herself that was shared on Instagram along with a caption reading, "Good morning."

