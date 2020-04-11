Image Source : TWITTER/RANGOLI CHNADEL Kangana Ranaut's throwback picture as Sita from Ramayan in school play wins the internet

The spread of the COVID-19 has taken its toll on every single individual putting them in a state of complete isolation. All the countries across the globe have announced a total lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In the same context. Kangana Ranuat is currently in the hills along with her family. She is enjoying along with her family in Manali, making every moment of the lockdown valuable. Kangana has also contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and reportedly donated food grains and essentials to daily wage earners.

Today, the Queen actress is winning hearts everywhere as a throwback picture of hers dressed up as Goddess Sita for her Ramrayan's school play has now gone viral across the internet. Sister Rangoli Chandel shared the adorable picture on Twitter and wrote, "Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared".

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut fans were all prasies for the actress.

What a cute pic .. showing the sign of spirituality and emoting so early in life 😊 — B Rathore (@ChandelaBindu) April 11, 2020

Draped in stunning red and golden saree, Kangana looked beautiful as Sita in the throwback photo. With Ram and Hanuman by her side, Kangana turned into Goddess Sita and looked absolutely flawless.

Star from the childhood ♥️♥️♥️ — RaviJ (@ravipatel1108) April 11, 2020

On the professional end, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the film, Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page