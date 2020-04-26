Kangana Ranaut's throwback pictures from 2008 Europe trip are unmissable. Seen Yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's throeback pictures from 2008 Europe trip are unmissable. Seen Yet?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken over the internet today with throwback pictures from her 2008 Europe trip. Her team on Sunday took to Instagarm to share some great pictures of the actress during her traveling days in Europe. The Instagram handle said, "Major #Throwback check: Wanderlust Kangana travelling all around Europe (in 2008!!) learning about art-history and wines. Sundays are for reminiscing about those carefree days, till we can travel again ..."

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress looks stunning donning a checkered shirt with blue short denim in a few pictures and wearing a cute yellow dress in one of the pictures posted. Take a look at all the pictures below:

Currently, Kangana is spending some quality time with family in Manali. Last month, she was seen in a post-workout selfie, dressed in a white hoodie.

The caption along the image read, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali”.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have come forward to donate to various relief funds or help daily wage earners of the film industry. Kangana too has donated funds. She has contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid a countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus that has left millions without work and income.

