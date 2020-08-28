Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Tejas to take off in December, actress to play air force pilot

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Tejas is all set to take off in December. The actress will be seen as the Indian air force pilot in the film. The actress took to social media to announced this with a look poster. She tweeted, "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind"

The film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Kangana in a statement said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

On the other hand Ronnie said, "We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I’m pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year. Uri: The Surgical Strike, celebrated the courage of the Indian Army and Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force."

"My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my story telling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shooting with Kangana," director Sarvesh added.

Taking inspiration from the landmark event of the Indian Air Force being the first of the country’s defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016, the film is said to be a celebration of armed forces.

