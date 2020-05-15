Kangana Ranaut's old photos from her hostel days go viral. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's old photos from her hostel days go viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's old photos from her hostel days have gone viral on the internet. The actress, who enjoys a huge fanbase even when she is not on social media, is seen chilling with her friends during her school days in the photos. Clicked back in 2003, the pictures show Kangana with her roommate, hugging her. Another photo shows the actress and the rest of her girl gang enjoying an event and flaunting their tiaras.

Kangana Ranaut's fanpage shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, "True Nostalgia...That's what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies"

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage