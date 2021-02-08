Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's fierce look as Agent Agni from 'Dhaakad' revealed

Fans of Kangana Ranaut are eagerly waiting for her next Bollywood film which happens to be Razneesh Ghai directorial 'Dhaakad.' A lot of expectations have been raised through previous announcements and yet again the actress has set the bar high. Taking to her social media handle, Kangana shared a fierey poster of herself in which she was seen all decked up in the role of a fiery agent named Agni. In the image, she can be seen wearing an all-black attire holding a gun displaying her powerful side. Alongside she wrote in the caption, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad."

Just recently, the actress shared an update about her film and said that the cost of the action scenes is more than Rs 25 crores. Not only this, but she even praised her director while sharing a BTS video. She wrote, "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad."

For those unversed, the action entertainer also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Speaking about other projects, Kangana has a lot of films in the pipleine including-- 'Tejsa,' 'Thalaivi,' 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and a political drama in which she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.