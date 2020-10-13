Kangana Ranaut's fans send her idols of deities after her office was brutally broken, actress shares pics

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut's fans send her idols of deities after her office was brutally broken

Actress Kangana Ranaut's fans have sent her idols of deities after her office in Mumbai was brutally broken by the BMC. The actress took to her Twitter on Tuesday to share the pictures along with the handwritten message of her fans in Hindi and said that there is more kindness in the world than cruelty. The actress further said that the gifts will add more value to her temple which was demolished.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty."

My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ViBleaBcxg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recently completed another shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi and is now back in her hometown Manali, enjoying the "Himalayas autumn". On Monday, she shared a video of the Himalayas from her room's balcony and wrote about how it feels to be back home. "Hyderabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated," she tweeted.

Hydrabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fM7ucyh2g3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

It came a day after she posted several pictures of her look as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and announced that she has completed another schedule for the film. Kangana recently resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and traveled to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

Sharing a couple of beautiful morning selfies, she had tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

On a related note, Kangana Ranaut expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for defaming the industry. Kangana tweeted to express her rant against her Bollywood colleagues and claimed she would expose them.

"Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack. Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she tweeted.

मैं कई सालों से बॉलीवुड में शोषण और बुलीइंग की शिकायत कर रही हूँ आज़ उसी कारण एक कलाकार की मृत्यु हो गयी, अगर शुशांत की मृत्यु के बहाने बॉलीवुड का गटर साफ़ हो रहा है तो इनको इतनी तकलीफ़ क्यूँ हो रही है इसका भी सारा हिसाब है मेरे पास #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage