Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Actress says 'Victory is in Devotion,' shares pictures from Somnath Temple

Bombay high court has ordered that both sides, Kangana Ranaut and BMC, will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2020 8:43 IST
Soon after actress Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police in a series of tweets in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput case death investigation, the BMC sent her a notice on Tuesday regarding unauthorised construction at her office in the city. While the actress was still in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and was en route Mumbai, the BMC demolished parts of her Bandra office on Wednesday. This stirred a storm on the internet with many coming forward in support of the actress. Bollywood celebrities also supported Kangana and tweeted about the same.

Later, Kangana Ranaut moved the Bombay High Court to get a stay on BMC demolishing her property. On Thursday, after hearing the two parties, the high court ordered that both sides will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.

  • Sep 12, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana shares picture from Somnath Temple

    Sharing a picture from her visit to the Somnath Temple, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Good morning friends, this photo is of Somnath Temple, how many poor people have brutally ravaged Somnath, but History is witness, no matter how powerful the cruelty and injustice, the victory is ultimately in devotion. Har Mahadev"

  • Sep 12, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana flight chaos: Airlines told to act against unruly fliers

    he Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed IndiGo to take action against the passengers responsible for unruly behaviour and protocol violations on a flight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut onboard. The incident took place on a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on September 9.

    A DGCA official said: "There are multiple issues. The prominent ones include photography onboard in violation of Aircraft Rules 13, violation of Covid protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour onboard." "We have asked the airline to take appropriate action against those responsible," the official said.

    The airline said that it has given its statement to the aviation regulator on the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9. "We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report," the airline said in a statement.

    IndiGo added: "We are in receipt of certain directions from the DGCA in relation to flight 6E 264. We will follow the prescribed guidelines."

    (IANS)

