Kangana Ranaut Row LIVE Updates: Actress says 'Victory is in Devotion,' shares pictures from Somnath Temple

Soon after actress Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police in a series of tweets in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput case death investigation, the BMC sent her a notice on Tuesday regarding unauthorised construction at her office in the city. While the actress was still in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and was en route Mumbai, the BMC demolished parts of her Bandra office on Wednesday. This stirred a storm on the internet with many coming forward in support of the actress. Bollywood celebrities also supported Kangana and tweeted about the same.
Later, Kangana Ranaut moved the Bombay High Court to get a stay on BMC demolishing her property. On Thursday, after hearing the two parties, the high court ordered that both sides will maintain a status quo in the matter and will hear the case on Sep. 22 after the BMC urged that Ranaut must not be permitted to carry out any work on her property till the next hearing.
