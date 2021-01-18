Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reveals worst thing about being an actor is 'night shifts'

The bold and beautiful Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been outspoken about groupism and nepotism in the Indian film industry. Now, the actress took to Twitter to talk about another downside of being into this industry -- night shifts. In the tweet, she revealed the toll night shifts have taken on her body. She says that first few nights while working late she felt loss of appetite and disoriented.

“Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts.When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter?” she wrote.

Kangana, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' is in Bhopal, shooting for her action thriller. She will be seen playing a spy in the film. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Earlier, she shared her life mantra with fans. In a motivational video, the actress said that one should never compromise on health and should stay away from unhealthy habits. She also pointed out that one should stay away from pessimistic people. In the clip, the 'Queen' actress was seen sweating it out in the gym.

Kangana, who was seen doing pilates in the video, said "Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don't find them physically find their books or teachings."

Apart from Dhaakad. She will also be seen in films such as "Thalaivi" and "Tejas". Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.