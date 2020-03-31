Kangana Ranaut reveals she denied role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju and Salman Khan in Sultan

National award winner Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions in the public, to the media or on social media. Most recently, in an interview in Pinkvilla, the Queen actress opened up how she rejected Ranbir Kapoor for a role in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju and Salman Khan starrer Sultan. She also opened up that she would love to play the role of yesteryear actor Madhubala on screen. Talking about her role in Sanju she said that she didn't like the role that was offered to her as there was not much to do in that. However, the film which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani earned around Rs 600 crore worldwide. Further, she spoke about how when she rejected Sultan, Aditya Chopra called her up and said that he would never work with her again.

Talking about the same Kangana said, "Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn’t like the role much. There wasn’t much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actresses would say no to him? But I have always believed that I’m not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn’t do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn’t do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me ‘I will never work with you again’. So yes, all that has happened with me."

Kangana during the interview revealed that her biggest regret is to not have a single work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said that they had a discussion about a husband-wife film with Rangoli after the conversations for 'Padmaavat' but unfortunately it didn't work out.

When asked about one role she would love to play in the future, she said it would be that of Madhubala. She said she has always admired the actress and would love to be on screen and would want Aamir Khan alongside as Dilip Kumar. Kangana said, "Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala’s role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn’t happen then. But now, I’d like to portray her life on screen for sure."