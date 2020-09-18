Kangana Ranaut responds to Anurag Kashyap's 'eklauti Manikarnika' comment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut hits back at Anurag Kashyap trolling her

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps ruling the internet with her bold tweets. The actress never shies away from putting her mind into words and slam those who try to pull her down. On Thursday, Kangana got involved in a sarcastic war of words with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who asked her to go and fight with China at LAC and called her 'eklauti Manikarnika.' Responding to his statement, Kangana questioned what happened to his wit and said that he used to be intelligent when they were friends.

Anurag Kashyap had reacted to Kangana's tweet which read, "I am a warrior, I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I have never compromised with my principlea and I will never do it! Jai Hind." To this, Anurag had written in hindi, "There is only you- the only true Manikarnika. You take four to five people and fight China. See how far they have entered out territory. Show them also that as long as you are there, no one can touch this country. LAC is just one day's journey from your house. Go Tigress. Jai Hind."

Kangana was quick to respond to his sarcasm. She said, "Ok I will go to the border, you go to the next Olympics, the country wants gold models..haha​​ha..it is not a B grade film where the artist becomes anything, you have started taking metaphor literally, how have you become so stupid?, you were very clever when we were friends"

ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे🙂 https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

The war of words did not end here. Anurag Kashyap then said, "Your life has become a metaphor now. Everything is a metaphor. Every allegation is a metaphor. You have given so many metaphors on Twitter that the public has started calling the unemployed generator as your dialogue writer. Nobody knows better than you how to improvise." In response, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day."

Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day 🙏 https://t.co/JdaUZgZqSZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Later, Kangana clarified herself and said that she might look like a person who fights a lot but she is never the one to start it. She said, "I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them."

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

On Thursday, Kangana shared more pictures of her demolished office in Mumbai called the BMC action as "rape of my dreams, confidence, self-respect, future." She said, "Yeh balatkaar hai, mere sapno ka, mere honslo ka, mere atmasamman ka, aur mere bhavishya ka (this is rape of my dreams, confidence, self-respect and future)." She further said, "My workplace has been turned into a crematorium, don't know how many people have been left jobless, hundreds of people get income from a film unit. When a film releases, right from the theatre to the popcorn seller, everyone earns their bread, they have snatched our source of income from us and celebrating #NationlUnemploymentDay17Sept today."

