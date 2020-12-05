Kangana Ranaut remembers J Jayalalithaa on death anniversary, shares stills from Thalaivi

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut remembers J Jayalalithaa on death anniversary

On former chief minister and revolutionary leader J Jayalalithaa's fourth death anniversary, actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a few stills from the upcoming biopic Thalaivi. The actress remembered the leader and thanked her team that is working to complete the film. Currently, Kangana Ranaut is working on the last schedule of the film.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go"

For Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 Kgs and learned Bharatnatyam to step into the shoes of the great actress and leader. Recently, the actress shared that gaining weight for the role and doing Bharatnatyam left her back severely damaged, adding that she is struggling to lose the extra kilos. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," Kangana tweeted along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.

"Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me 'Thalaivi' footage and all seems fine," she added.

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

