Kangana Ranaut recalls first day of Manikarnika shoot when she got hit on head, shares picture

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally joined Twitter and fans can't stop gushing over the instances she has been sharing about her films and life. On Monday, the actress took to Twitter to share about the first day of the shoot of her film Manikarnika when she got hit on her head by a sword. Recalling the incident, the actress revealed that even though they had rehearsed for a month, the accident happened on the first day in the first shot.

Kangana Ranaut shared that it was Manikarnika's first day of the shoot, the swordsmanship scene had been rehearsed for a month, but in the very first shot, the co-star accidentally hit a real sword of about one kilo on her head on the wrong queue. She further added that she believed that Laxmibai has applied tilak of Peshwas to her in the form of the injury which will always shine on her face.

On Monday, #BoycottKangana began to trend on Twitter. The actress who had joined the social media platform recently was not much surprised and called it the work of 'Bollywood mafias'. In another tweet she thanked those who supported her. Kangana wrote, "The 'mafia' Gang boycotted me, insulted me, the 'mafia' tried to embarrass me, but today my friends kept my shame in the same way as Lord Krishan had taken care of Draupadi, thanks guys"

टुकड़े गैंग ने मेरा बहिष्कार किया, अपमान किया, माफिया ने मुझे शर्मिंदा करने की कोशिश की, मगर मेरे दोस्तों ने आज मेरी लाज उसी तरह रखी जैसे श्री कृशन ने द्रौपदी की लाज रखी थी, धन्यवाद दोस्तों #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 24, 2020

Earlier, Kangana shared a video and revealed her point of view regarding the social media space and said that she had always believed to make a statement through her work but #JusticeForSSR made her realise how impactful social media can be. In the video, Kangana said, "I am so excited and mujhe aapka sahyog chahiye and am looking forward to this journey jaha pe itne sare amazing log ha aur unko janne ka mauka mil raha hai aur naye rishto ki shuruwat ho rahi ha toh bohot bohot dhanwyaad for this opportunity. I look forward to a great time being here." She captioned the video: "This is for my twitter family"

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter bio reads, "An Artist who is Recipient of Padmashri, Three national awards, highest grossing female centric films. Budding Filmmaker and a Wannabe environmentalist."

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

