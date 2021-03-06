Kangana Ranaut reacts to Taapsee Pannu's 'not sasti anymore' comment, advises her to go to court

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM,TAAPSEEPANNU Kangana Ranaut reacts to Taapsee Pannu's 'not sasti anymore'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday finally broke her silence on the IT raid at her residence. The raid continued for three days and the actress put out three tweets – on an "alleged bungalow" in Paris, the "alleged receipt" of Rs 5 crore and her "memory of 2013 raid." She also joked about being called 'sasti copy' by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel in the past and concluded her tweet by saying, "not so sasti anymore." Soon after her tweet, Kangana reacted to the comment and said that she is still 'sasti.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti."

Talking about Taapsee Pannu's statement, she tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."

On March 3, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films including Vikas Bahl. The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, is part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena. The business transactions of films made under the banner of Phantom Films are also being probed.