Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Lok Sabha elections; wishes to visit Kedarnath: 'What happened in 2019 will be...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Lok Sabha elections

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps ruling the headlines for her controversial tweets and statements. The actress has never shied away from expressing her opinions on topics including, Bollywood, Politics as well as social issues. Recently, Kangana arrived in Haridwar where she visited many temples and sought blessings. The actress also expressed her wish to visit Kedarnath and reacted to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. The actress said that the country is in good hands of PM Narendra Modi and what happened in 2019 will be repeated in 2024.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kangana Ranaut, while speaking on the Lok Sabha elections, said, "There is a lot of curiosity among the people about the elections, but in 2024 the same thing will happen that happened in 2019." There is no denying that Kangana Ranaut is a big supporter of the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and has voiced her praise for his work time and again in her tweets and interviews.

Meanwhile, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats and swept back to power.

Kangana Ranaut wishes to visit Kedarnath

Kangana Ranaut told ANI that she wishes to go to Kedarnath to the cave where PM Narendra Modi meditated. In Haridwar, the actress worshiped at the Dakshina Kali temple and participated in the Ganga Aarti. Kangana said, "I had a great desire to go to Kedarnath and I will go there. I will go to all the places which are famous."

Image Source : ANIKangana Ranaut visits Haridwar

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies

Kangana Ranaut recently completed the shooting of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'. The actress will be seen playing the role of late former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in this film. The film is also directed by Kangana Ranaut. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal and Mahima Chaudhary will be seen in important roles in Emergency.

Also, Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

DON'T MISS

Kangana Ranaut's amusing response to paps saying 'darr lagta hai aapse' may confuse you | WATCH

Rakhi Sawant demands Z security from PM Modi after alleged death threat: 'Jab Kangana ko...'

Latest Entertainment News