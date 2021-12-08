Kangana Ranaut reacts to Katrina-Vicky's wedding, praises 'successful' actresses marrying younger actors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANA RANAUT,VICKYKATRINA.UPDATE Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushals's wedding, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said it is good that the "leading ladies" of Bollywood are breaking sexist norms of the society. Kaif, the star of many Bollywood blockbusters such as "Namastey London", "Singh Is Kingg", "Raajneeti", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Bharat", is tying the knot with Kaushal after dating for more than a year. Though Kangana did not directly name Kaif or Kaushal, Ranaut said the wedding "redefines gender stereotypes".

"Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women. For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women (sic)."

"Nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms. Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, Kaif, 38, and 33-year-old Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities started at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Both Kaif and Kaushal left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families and from there, headed to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars. On the request of the couple, the 700-year-old Six Senses hotel fort Barwara situated in Sawai Madhopur district, has been decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor.

IANS reports that Vicky Kaushal will arrive in style at the wedding venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot. Sources close to the news agency said Vicky Kaushal would be riding a white-coloured chariot driven by seven horses.

The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, has been lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations and is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

The security of the wedding ceremony venue is being looked after by the company of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera. Shera's company is looking after the hi-tech security of the wedding, said sources.