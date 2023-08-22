Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Karan Johar saying he's excited to watch 'Emergency': 'I am scared now...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut said she is 'very scared' after Karan Johar extended his support to Emergency. The film features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023. The filmmaker was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film, to which he replied, "Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it." Amid this, the actress took to X, previously known as Twitter, and admitted that she is scared that she will be targetted with a smear campaign.

"Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …" she tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal actresses, who is known to speak her heart out without mincing any words. She never fails to express her opinions. Her public spat with Karan over the last many years has made headlines. It all began, when Kangana had targeted Karan over nepotism in Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 5. The actress took a jibe at the filmmaker-host and called him a 'flagbearer of nepotism'.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Apart from Emergency, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project with Lyca Productions, Chandramukhi 2, has already created a buzz on social media. Directed by P Vasu, the comedy horror will hit the silver screen on September 19. In the first look poster, Kangana Ranaut can be seen swamped in heavy jewellery with a stunning metal studded emerald saree. Ranaut, as Chandramukhi, stands strong in a palace. Also starring Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Lakshmi Menon in key roles, Chandramukhi 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

She also has Tejas in her kitty.

