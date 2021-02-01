Kangana Ranaut says 'Accha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka' after Hansal Mehta calls Simran a mistake

Image Source : TWITTER/@WATCH_BOLLYWOOD,@POOJASH6966589 Kangana Ranaut reacts after Hansal Mehta calls Simran a mistake

Kangana Ranaut starred in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2017 film Simran which failed to attract viewers to the theaters. Recently, the filmmaker admitted that the film was a mistake. Looks like actress Kangana Ranaut isn't happy with the statement and reacted to it in her latest tweets. Kangana wrote, "That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘ achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka"

Interestingly, Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut had many creative differences during the shoot of the film. It is also said that the filmmaker had to fly back to India from the US in the middle of the film’s shooting because of the conflicts. Reacting to Kangana's tweet, Mehta was quick to clarify, "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film.

All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran was about a divorcee named Praful Patel who loses her savings in a gambling bout. She then takes a loan to set things straight, and when she is unable to repay it, she finds herself drawn into a life of crime. The film, said to be based on a true story, faced controversy when screenwriter Apurva Asrani alleged that Kangana, who has been credited as additional dialogue and story writer of the project, tried to discredit him by claiming she had developed the story with Mehta from a one-line script.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. Recently, the actress also announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. She also has Thailavi, Dhaakad, and Tejas in the pipeline.