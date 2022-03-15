'Bollywood ke paap dho diye..', says, Kangana Ranaut after watching Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI,VIVEK AGNIHOTRI Previously, Kangana Ranaut had shared a note on her Instagram Stories praising 'The Kashmir Files'

Highlights 'The Kashmir Files' has been garnering a lot of praise from the audience

The Kashmir Files recounts the 1990s when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee their homeland

The Kashmir Files has released in cinema halls on March 11

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently praised 'The Kashmir Files' after watching the film, saying that it has purged Bollywood of its 'sins'. The 'Panga' actor watched Vivek Agnihotri's directorial on Monday and shared her reaction with the paparazzi after stepping out of a theatre. Lauding the film and its makers, Kangana said, "Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood's all sins have been washed away)."

The actor further said that everyone from the industry should promote 'The Kashmir Files'. "Bollywood people make such nonsense movies and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie," Kangana added. She also urged everyone to watch and support the movie, while adding that it should be declared tax-free in all the states.

This is not the first time that Kangana has praised the film and slammed the Bollywood industry. Last week, Kangana had shared a note on her Instagram Stories about 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year," she said. The actor added, "It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!"

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri to come up with web series on The Kashmir Files, says, 'We have so much material..'

Coming back to Kangana, she will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. She is also producing the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Also read: The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Bollywood's silence on his film, says, 'It's not important'

(ANI)