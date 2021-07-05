Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut plays 'Bolly Bimbo' as she treats fans with breezy pictures from Budapest

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming flick Dhaakad in Budapest. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of pictures from the Hungarian Capital city. In the pictures, Kangana is seen posing on the streets of the gorgeous city. Dressed in a floral short dress, she is seen posing with a bouquet of flowers.

She left a note of sarcasm in the first post: "Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family," she wrote.

In the second post, she wrote in a similar tone: "Bought these flowers to get my insta game right... Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating... wah!!"

In the third post, she wrote: "No really it's nice to be here and clicking these self indulgent pictures..."

Days after the court battle, Kangana Ranaut received her fresh passport a few days back. The 'Queen' actor had informed the same on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture with the 'Dhaakad's director Razneesh Ghai and captioned it as, "Got my passport.... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad".

Speaking of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad', the actor announced the wrap-up for her action movie on February 21, this year. 'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor looks every inch gorgeous in new photoshoot; fans say 'Ufff!'

The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Dhaakad', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is also in pipeline. Dhaakad is scheduled to release on October 1.