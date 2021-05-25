Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut plants trees in Tauktae aftermath; urges BMC & Gujarat govt to follow suit

Actress Kangana Ranaut posted a message on afforestation on Tuesday, saying a lot of trees have been uprooted in the recent cyclone Tauktae and hence we need to plant more trees. Kangana also shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen planting trees. "Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!! In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 per cent of its trees and Gujrat lost more than 50 thousands trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we loose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss? How are we preventing our cities from becoming concrete jungles? We must ask ourselves did we ask authorities the right questions? What are we giving back to our country?" she wrote.

Requesting BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the government of Gujarat to plant trees having medicinal values, the actress further wrote: "I am requesting concerned Mumbai @my_bmc and Gujrat @gujarattourism governments to plant Neem, Pipal and bargad trees wherever trees are uprooted... Above mentioned trees have medicinal qualities, not only they clean air nourish the soil they also emit extraordinary amount of oxygen.... let's save our cities, save our trees our planet that's the only way to save ourselves."

Actress Kangana Ranaut tested positive earlier this month and posted the health update on Instagram, along with a picture that shows her performing Sukhasana. "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," she wrote in the post.

The actress urged everyone not to be scared, calling the disease "nothing but a small time flu." "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid-19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she wrote.

Recently, Kangana's Twitter account was suspended, after she posted a series of tweets perceived to be controversial.

On the professional front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. The film's release was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. She is also part of the films Tejas and Dhaakad, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

-with IANS inputs