Image Source : TWITTER/SRISHTIINDIA Kangana Ranaut says people took advantage of her social media absence, fans trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

It has taken over a decade for Kangana Ranaut to join social media, and the actress opened up on Friday on why she has finally taken the step. She says people have taken advantage of her absence from the platform in the past. Kangana, who tweets from the verified handle named @kanganateam, has shared a video on the microblogging site, where she talks of the power of social media. As soon as the news came, her fans started praising her move and hashtag #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. "It has been almost 15 years since I have been working in films. In these 15 years, there have been many chances when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media," Kangana said in the video in Hindi.

She added: "I have been called a 'chudail' (witch) and it has been said mere pair ulte hain (my feet are twisted). People have taken advantage of the fact that I am not present on social media. But I still did not take to social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way? I have said so much through my films on 'women empowerment' and nationalism. I would rather use an artistic way to communicate. This has been my view."

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

"But this year I saw the power of social media and how the entire world came together and fought for Sushant Singh Rajput and achieved success. I have some expectations now with this. I feel that if we all come together, we can raise our voice for new India and initiate reforms."

"This is the only reason I joined social media this month. For the first time I am on Twitter and I am excited. I want your continued support. I am looking forward to this journey with so many amazing people, getting to know them and beginning new relationships. Thank you for this opportunity. I look forward to great times being here."

So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter 🙏 immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome 🥰🙏❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Still one of the top trends #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter 🥰🥰Thank you everyone https://t.co/T9Ri8A5Fsh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Have a look at how Netizens reacted on her Twitter debut:

#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

See you more in this real life queen role. You are motivation for 1.3 billion people 😍😍 @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/TCApDBUKhC — shakti kumar (@kumarshakti16) August 21, 2020

You've got to be confident of who you are. Other's opinion of you will always change. - Kangana Ranaut#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/RyfG6GDHfP — Rangoli Chandel (@KillBillBride) August 21, 2020

I'm so happy to know dt Sushant made @KanganaTeam realise the power of SM & she has joined twitter to support Sushant & change the system of bollywood as he always believed & praised Kangana fr being the most gutsy woman in Bollywood#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter #RemandOfSSRKiller pic.twitter.com/BWjNFkK99w — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) August 21, 2020

This is going to be the biggest trend today



Queen @KanganaTeam Your MOST WELCOME on Twitter ❤️#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/QkXneTeicl — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 🇮🇳❤️ (@Real__Nisha) August 21, 2020

On Thursday, Kangana recently commented on the alleged past relationship between late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his "Kedarnath" co-star Sara Ali Khan on her Twitter handle.

The news that Kangana talked of pertains to Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip, who posted on his verified Instagram account about the alleged relationship between Sushant and Sara earlier on Thursday.

However, she drew flak from Hrithik Roshan fans later the same evening when she tweeted about her past relationship with the actor, in connection with the Sushant-Sara conversation on her verified account.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage