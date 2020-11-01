Kangana Ranaut pens beautiful poem titled 'Aasman'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANAHOT_RANAUT Kangana Ranaut has penned down a poem

Revealing her inner poet again, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has penned a beautiful poem titled 'Aasman' along with a soothing video. The actors shot the video in summer months at her home in Manali. The video had a voiceover from Kangana, as she recited her poem enjoying a summer day in the mountains. The artistically shot video has visuals of flowers, blue sky, mountains and shows Kangana lying on the lush green grass enjoying her life to the fullest.

“Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman,” she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter. The poem seems to talked about doubting a lover’s affection and used the beauty of blue skies as an allegory. Kangana uses the sky like an analogy to reflect one’s thoughts and feelings.

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

All through the Sunday morning, Queen actress has been shared pictures of her Manali home and has talked about the changing seasons from autumn to winter. Sharing a picture of her garden probably shot during the spring season, she wrote, “In spring this garden was at its full a glory, honey bees, butterflies sucking the nectar of life, in rains it gave shelter to insects/reptiles, in autumn its withering away, bone chilling snow will cover it soon but beneath that it will continue to long n spring will happen again."

In spring this garden was at its full a glory,honey bees,butterflies sucking the nectar of life,in rains it gave shelter to insects/reptiles, in autumn its withering away, bone chilling snow will cover it soon but beneath that it will continue to long n spring will happen again❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZACadNUY4b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

In another picture from winter season, as her garden seems to be covered with snow, she captioned it, saying “Picture of the same section of the garden from last winter, only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again, no season is permanent, if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime.”

picture of the same section of the garden from last winter,only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again,no season is permanent,if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E7JDvlet7V — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Kangana is currently in Manali with her family and has been working on her film Tejas.

