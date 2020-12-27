Kangana Ranaut pens beautiful poem 'Rakh,' shares a hiking video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut pens beautiful poem 'Rakh', with a hiking video

Actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to voice her opinions fearlessly on various topics. She is currently spending some time in Manali amidst snow-capped mountains with her family. Kangana today took to her Twitter and shared a self-composed poem titled, 'Rakh'. Kangana went on hiking with her family and there she got inspired to write this poem. She shared a video where the actress can be seen having fun, rolling in the snow with her nephew.

In the video, Kangana talks about the Hindu custom of immersing the ashes of a person in the river Ganga, she desires that her ashes shouldn't be immersed in the river instead they should be tossed on the mountains.

Wrote a new poem called Rakh ( राख़ ) got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdMeQ1TYxY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 27, 2020

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s poem Rakh here:

"Meri rakh ko Ganga me mat bahana

Har nadi sagar me jaake milti hain

Mujhe sagar ki gahraiyon se darr lagta hain

Main aasman ko chuna chahti hoon

Meri rakh ko in pahadon pe bikher dena

Jab suraj ugen, to main use choon saku

Jab main tanha hu, toh chand se baatein karoon

Meri rakh ko us kshitij pe chhod dena…"

This is not the first time the actress shared her poetry. Earlier also Kangana wrote a heartfelt poem where she also mentioned the significance of sky titled Aasman. That poem reflected on the real essence of love and life.

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Lately, Kangana has been in the news for her opinions on Farmers' Protests. In some of her recent tweets, she also opened about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues. "I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika's release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis," she wrote.

The actress continued: "So now most Sikhs are against me, my well-wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from the silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree. The actress shared many stills from the shoot of the film and also gave many glimpses of her looks like the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.