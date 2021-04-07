Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's parents get Covid vaccination, actress says 'waiting for my turn'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared photographs of her parents getting their second dose of the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention in her home state Himachal Pradesh. The actress said that she is now waiting for her turn to get vaccinated. Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: "My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy... Waiting for my turn now."

Kangana will next be seen in her upcoming film Thalaivi where she plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23. Recently, the actress released the first song from the film titled Chali Chali. The director of the film revealed that the actress rehearsed for a month for the song. "Jayalalithaa ji's persona on screen was alluring and it was a great responsibility to recreate the same in 'Thalaivi'. However, given the strong screen presence of our very own four-time National Award winner Kangana ji, she worked really hard and rehearsed the song almost for a month to get utmost perfection and the shoot unfolded quite smoothly," he said.

The song recreates the commencement of Jayalalithaa's cinematic journey before she entered politics. The director says that a lot of research was done to make sure that the song is perfect.

Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her another upcoming film Tejas, which is being directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana was recently in Jaisalmer for an outdoor schedule of Tejas. Portions of the film were shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan.

(With IANS inputs)