Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut on Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary: 'when I was lost you found me'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on various occasions has advocated the beliefs and principles of Swami Vivekanand, she has revealed that he is her biggest inspiration and motivation. On Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary today, Kangana took to her Twitter account and shared how Swami Vivekananda has impacted her life deeply. She wrote, "When I was lost you found me, when I had nowhere to go you held my hand when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti."

Earlier also Kangana had revealed that Vivekananda's preaching also helped her overcome the difficult phase,"I had lost interest in life. I used to think, 'what's the purpose of life?' Also, around Fashion (2008), since I was doing depressing roles, I started thinking about mortality, and things like 'why were we born?’ and ‘what will happen to us?' At that point, my guruji (Surya) introduced me to the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. I started finding strength within myself and my inner voice. I started doing yoga in a big way. I did Raja Yoga, which is a very difficult practice and it requires you to be celibate. So, I lived a monk's life for a year or two (smiles). I also did Kundalini Yoga, and studied all its chakras too."

Kangana has always been known for putting forward her opinions on various subjects. While she used to be vocal about it in interviews earlier, in August last year the actress joined Twitter and became an active user. Recently, Kangana garnered 3 million followers on the micro-blogging site. The actress thanked her fans.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Thank you, everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you."

Kangana is currently gearing up to shoot her upcoming film Dhaakad. On New Year, she hosted a special brunch for her team and shared pictures from the same. Kangana shared a video on her Twitter account where she can be seen decorating her house for the brunch party. "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good," Kangana tweeted.

Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home ❤️

Kangana has other films in the pipeline as well, she will also be seen in the film Tejas. She has the Jayalalithaa biopic named Thalaivi scheduled for a release this year as well.