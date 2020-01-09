Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut on JNU violence: It's not a political matter, just arrest the goons

Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest name from Bollywood to comment in the wake of the recent attack in JNU, saying that JNU violence is not a political issue at all. The Queen actress was speaking to the media while promoting her upcoming film Panga On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Kangana Ranaut said, "JNU students are being investigated on the attack and I saw in this issue that there are two types of people there, AVBP and JNU which are two types of unions. I want to tell you that it is very common to have gang wars in colleges. When I was in Chandigarh, I used to stay in a girls' hostel which also had a boys hostel. Minor crimes and even murder were very common there".

Speaking about an incident, Kangana said, " Once a boy was about to get murdered inside our hostel gate but fortunately, he was saved by our manager. So I would like to say that people on both sides are injured and such gangs are run by very aggressive people, should they be made a national issue at all?".

The actress said that the goons shouldn't be given national importance. "Take such people in police custody and give them four slaps to remove all their arrogance. Such goons are in every street, locality, and college, so do not make them a national issue, they are not worthy of any national issue", Kangana concluded.