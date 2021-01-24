Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut on designing her outfit for First National award ceremony, 'didn't have enough money'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is appreciated and looked upon for her sense of style in the fashion Industry. From owning expensive bags to designer dresses, Kangana is always on top of the fashion game. Recently, Kangana took to her Twitter account and revealed how back in the days when she did not have much money to buy 'something special' she designed her own attire.

Retweeting the picture shared by her fan page, she wrote, "First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin ?"

In the picture, Kangana can be seen accepting the award from them, President Pratibha Patil. Kangana chose to wear a back Anarkali suit with a red, golden, and green border. Indeed, the outfit Kangana designed looked beautiful.

Kangana was honored with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Fashion. It was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and also featured Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse as the other female leads. Though Kangana had a small screen time during the film she was lauded for her performance by both critics and audience.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her spy thriller Dhaakad which will release theatrically on October 1. Kangana recently released the first look poster as Agent Agni. In the poster, she can be seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film.