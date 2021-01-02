Image Source : TWITTER/ KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut on charges of merging flats: Will fight in higher court

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tweeted a denial to a news piece reporting that she has allegedly merged three flats into one, which she owns on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of the city. The actress claimed in a tweet that the building has been constructed in a way that there is one apartment on each floor, and it was like this when she purchased it. The actress in turn alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is harassing her and she also took a dig at the Shiv Sena government.

"Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven't joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that's how I purchased it, @mybmc is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

A court in suburban Dindoshi dismissed an application filed by Ranaut last week. The detailed order became available on Thursday.

Judge L S Chavan noted in the order that Kangana Ranaut, who owns three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of the city, merged them into one. In doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) intohabitable area, the judge observed. "These are grave violation of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required," the court said.

In September last year, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana's office located in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.