Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut on BMC demolition: This is what Fascism looks like, my Mumbai is POK now

Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation procedure to demolish her Bandra property by once again comparing Mumbai to Pakistan, and by terming the act as death of democracy. She also questioned how the officials could demolish the structure when such procedure is banned till September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She stated 'my Mumbai is POK now' and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing her property in the city. On Wednesday, BMC started demolishing the office for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. The actress took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, calling it "death of democracy".

Referring to the film industry, she also asked "Bollywood" to see what fascism looks like. "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like#DeathOfDemocracy," Kangana wrote through her verified account.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," she wrote with one image.

In another image, she wrote: "Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy".

"Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy," she wrote while sharing pictures of the demolition squad.

"As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride, this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," she added.

As per the notice, the violations include: merging of two bungalows, converting a ground-floor toilet into an office cabin, converting a storeroom into a kitchen, making an unauthorised pantry in the ground floor, adding toilets near the storeroom and a parking area, illegal partitions in first floor living room, an illegal meeting room in the pooja room, converting a balcony into a habitable area besides a floor extension, etc.

The bungalow, which the "Queen" star had bought three years ago, is listed as a residential property by the BMC.

Meanwhile, the actress is on her way to Mumbai amid an escalating war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders.

