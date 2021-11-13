Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut offers to return her Padma Shri if proven wrong about 'freedom' remark

Kangana Ranaut had kicked off a row by declaring that India attained 'real freedom' in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' or alms. There were demands that Kangana's Padma Shri award should be taken back. Defending herself, the actress said that she is ready to return her Padma Shri and apologise if someone can enlighten her about what 'war' took place in 1947.

Offering to return the prestigious Padma Shri award, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and shared some excerpts from a book. She wrote, "Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this."

She added, "I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers.”

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 is concerned, I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have had but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking in English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind," she further stated.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri and the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga, a recent event on Thursday (November 11), spoke about India and its fight for independence. She said "That was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms), and the freedom came in 2014." Ranaut was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

Also Read: Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal slams Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on India's freedom