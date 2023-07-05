Kangana Ranaut's new looks as Air Force Pilot from Tejas OUT, confirms release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Tejas

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film "Tejas," featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts. On Wednesday, the actress has unveiled new impressive stills from her upcoming film and also announced the release date. Tejas will hit theatres on October 20.

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October. @sarveshmewara @varun.mitra @anshul14chauhan @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies." She also shared Insta stories of her uniform look and garrison cap. She captioned one of the stills as "India's first aerial action movie is here".

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023. Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, "I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film. Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life."

What's next for Kangana?

Apart from Tajas, Kangana will be seen in period drama film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November." The film also marks actress' directorial debut. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

