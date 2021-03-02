Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana moves SC as she seeks transfer of criminal cases against her & sister Rangoli from Mumbai to Shimla

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of three criminal cases which are against her and sister Rangoli Chandel from Mumbai, Maharashtra to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

These cases include one filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, defamed his reputation. There's a criminal complaint filed by Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, alleging that Ranaut caused disharmony between Hindus and Muslims by her tweets. Sedition case filed by casting director Munawar Ali Sayyed, alleging that Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel tried to create a communal divide through their social media.

According to ANI, the actress has moved to Supreme Court seeking the transfer of cases. "Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of criminal cases pending against them in various courts of Mumbai to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh," ANI had tweeted.

On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi, which is slated to release on April 23 this year. The actress will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.