Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut meets Union Minister Prakash Javadekar post Tejas shoot; discusses issues in film industry

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Tejas met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. The first schedule of the film began in Mumbai and the actress later flew down to Delhi with her crew. Talking about her experience, Kangana shared a picture with the honorable minister and wrote, "Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance sir."

Take a look:

Earlier, Kangana shared a BTS video as she gears up for the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film. The actress captioned, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it's important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel. #Faujilife #Tejas. Training to be worthy of uniform. Jai Hind."

She also shared the first glimpse of her look. She posted a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform. The Manikarnika actress hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress. The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'

Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."

For the unversed, Kangana will also be seen in spy-thriller Dhaakad in which she plays the role of a spy. The actress is also gearing up for the release of Thalaivi. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 23.