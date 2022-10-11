Kangana Ranaut meets HP CM Jai Ram Thakur; serves 'Himachali Bhalles' to him in breakfast | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy shooting her much-awaited film 'Emergency', met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Manali on Tuesday. The actress mentioned that the leader was treated to a home-cooked breakfast, which he really enjoyed. Kangana also hailed Thakur's 'simplicity and love' for the state. Taking to Instagram stories, the Queen actress dropped a series of pictures from the meeting.

In the first image, Kangana was seen in a discussion with Jai Ram Thakur and others at CM's home. "Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Jairamthakur ji met at his home... his Simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring," she captioned the picture. In the second picture, the 'Dhaakad' actress was seen enjoying breakfast and having a fun chat at a round table with Himachal Pradesh CM and others. "Mom specially made Himachali bhalles and babrus as breakfast for our Chief Minister, which he ate and really loved," the caption reads.

The next picture features Kangana, CM Jai Ram Thakur and a Member of Himachal's Legislative Assembly Govind Singh Thakur. She mentioned Govind Singh Thakur in the caption. She wrote, "he's been my neighbour but got the opportunity to meet him today in all these years."

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana will be next seen in director Sarvesh Mewara's directorial 'Tejas'. The film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date is still awaited. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut announces Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram from 'Emergency'

Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency.' The film revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the upcoming drama, actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan in the film. Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as a cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar. Actor Milind Soman will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie marks Kangana's first solo directorial. The actress has earlier revealed all the looks by sharing the posters of each character.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

