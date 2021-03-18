Kangana Ranaut joins ripped jeans debate, shares how not to look like 'homeless beggars'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to join the ripped jeans debate. The actress on Thursday took to social media to share pictures of herself in distressed denim jeans along with a piece of advice for 'young people'. "If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got an allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter (sic)," she tweeted.

The ripped jeans debate sparked off following Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comments. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from opposition parties. He said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees and women also follow such trends.

"Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children," Rawat had said.

The chief minister's comment has met severe criticism from all fronts. hashtag 'Ripped jeans Twitter' also became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. A number of celebrities have taken to social media sharing their pictures wearing distressed jeans and captioning it with the hashtag.

Actress Gul Panang too posted a picture with the hashtag.

Amitabh Bachchan''s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too shared a post on Instagram stories.

Navya wrote on her Instagram stories, "Wtf.. Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)." In another story, she wrote, ".....and you can? I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly."