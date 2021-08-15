Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut is all smiles as she wraps Dhaakad shoot with team dinner in Budapest; see pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting her film Dhaakad in Budapest. After bidding an emotional goodbye to his team on the sets, Kangana recently attended the wrap-up party, followed by a dinner with the team. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the celebrations. Kangana who has grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to her latest attire during the wrap-up party once again aced the dinner look. She looked absolutely stunning in a red and white checkered skirt paired with a black and white corset top. She tied her hair and kept the makeup minimal. Kangana was all smiles as she posed with her team for a group picture outside the restaurant.

Take a look:

Earlier the actress has shared the looks from the wrap-up party that took place on Friday. Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle by - Ghalib"

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

