Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's 'vintage Bollywood' song

Seems like actress Kangana Ranaut is a fan of '90s Bollywood. sharing her love for 'vintage Bollywood' the actress took to Instagram to share a video from Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The video featured the lead actor in the famous song Didi Tera Devar. Sharing the clip on Instagram stories, the actress wrote, ' “Aah! Vintage Bollywood,” followed with a bunch of heart emojis.

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun" released on August 5, 1994. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film had a supporting cast that comprised Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Alok Nath among others. The film was Bollywood's biggest hit for years. Take a look at the video shared by Kangana:

On the work front, Kangana is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Thalaivii. The film showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.

Four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is over the moon with the response her latest movie 'Thalaivii' is getting. She credits her team for the success and says that she is much more popular now than she has ever been.

Ever since the movie was released on a streaming portal, the film has been trending and this gives a sense of reassurance to Kangana. Talking to IANS about feeling like a number one actress, Kangana said: "I do my own thing and I am in my own place. Most actresses are very popular for starring with popular heroes. That's how actresses have always been. But I have my own light."

She added: "I don't borrow someone's else's light. So, you know, that is a good place to be in. Definitely, I am much more popular now than I have ever been. It is true that right now is the best time of my career. I won't deny that."

Talking about her upcoming films, Kangana currently has 'Dhaakad'.

She is also shooting for her next 'Tejas', where she plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event. 'Tejas' is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The film will be RSVP's second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely successful film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which was released in January 2019.