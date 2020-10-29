Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner evening for Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara. Check inside photos, videos

Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner evening for Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is working on her upcoming patriotic film Tejas, on Wednesday praised the director of the film and termed him a "bundle of some serious talent." Kangana has been attending workshops from the film and is all set to begin the shoot from December this year. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with Sarvesh Mewara, the director of the film Tejas and penned down a note dedicated to him. "Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer-director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1," she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana shared two short video clips from the evening where the actor and her family hosted a dinner for the director and the coach of the film Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. "It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard," she wrote along with the videos. It shows Rangoli and others dancing including Kangana Ranaut who is dressed in a white pantsuit.

It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/dAzt2tYpxW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut tweeted a video in which she can be seen attending the workshop with the director and coach. "Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale," Kangana captioned the video. In the film, she will be seen as a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.... 🙏⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@RSVPMovies⁩ pic.twitter.com/8MoBtG1qlM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Kangana in a statement said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut also has Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi and Dhaakad in the pipeline.

