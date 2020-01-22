Kangana Ranaut hits out at Saif Ali Khan for his 'concept of India' comment

Kangana Ranaut reminded Saif Ali Khan that if there wasn't the concept of India till Britishers, how did Mahabharat exist.

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has never backed down from expressing her opinion on different issues. The actress who recently asked Deepika Padukone to apologise to all acid attack survivours for discussing her 'Chhapaak look' in a TikTok video has now slammed her 'Rangoon' co-star Saif Ali Khan for his comment on the concept of India.

Saif had said the 'concept of India' was given by the Britishers and it didn't exist earlier. Kangana asked him if there was no concept of India, how Mahabharat had been existing.

In an interview with ZeeNews, Kangana said, "If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. You see even Europe has these small nations. But these had a collective identity, that’s why Sri Krishna went to all these places with Pandavas and the Kauravas, to ask them who will be a part of the war."

Kangana had also hit out at Deepika Padukone for her visit to the JNU campus in New Delhi. Kangana said that while she respects Deepika's right to stand with anyone, she would never stand with 'tukde-tukde' gang.

Kangana is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film Panga. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Kangana Ranaut with Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta. Kangana plays a professional Kabaddi player who makes a comeback to the Indian team after marriage and motherhood.