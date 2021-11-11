Kangana Ranaut hints at having someone special in her life. Is marriage on cards for her as well?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut hints at having someone special in her life

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently received the country's fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri, revealed that she wants to get married and have babies in the next five years. In an interview, the actress said that she is in a happy place, personally and will share the details soon. Well, the Queen actress' fans, friends and followers can't keep calm over the news and wonder if Kangana has someone special whom she will be marrying soon.

Speaking to Times Now, Kangana said "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India." When further asked if she is working on being a mother and a wife in five years, Kangana responded with a 'YES'.

She added, "You will know soon." On being asked if she is in a happy place in love, she said, "Yes of course," and continued, "There is no such place in love but yes, kind of." The actress also added that people will know about it very soon. "Let's move on. You will know. Very soon," Kangana said.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Sharing a picture of herself, the actress wrote, "Long ago when I started my career ….A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift."

Kangana had also received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says she tried to spot Karan Johar during Padma awards