Kangana Ranaut has 'outdone' herself in Dhaakad, claims director in appreciation post 

Days after completing the shoot for the upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad', filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai took to his social media handle to dedicate a special appreciation note to Kangana Ranaut who is playing the lead in the movie. Razneesh shared a picture with Kangana on his Instagram Story.

Alongside the snap, he penned a note of thanks to the National award-winning actor for believing in a debutant director like him. "Thank you, Kangana for this incredible journey...and thank you for believing in a rookie director. You have outdone yourself in this movie. Shine on... your performance in this movie is top-notch like always. A new action star is born," Razneesh wrote.

Kangana recently celebrated the wrap-up of the shoot of her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest. The actor posted several snippets from her last day of filming and also from the wrap-up party. She also received a lot of praise for her looks during the party. To no surprise, she was looking breathtakingly beautiful. Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle by - Ghalib"

Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller, in which Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Kangana had shared the look of her character on Instagram. Check it out here:

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie. Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana has several other films, including 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', in her kitty.

