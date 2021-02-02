Kangana Ranaut gifts property to Rangoli Chandel & other cousins, says 'fortunate I could do this for family'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut gifts property to Rangoli Chandel & other cousins

Actress Kangana Ranaut proved to be a doting sister as she reportedly gifted new flats to her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht and two other cousins in Chandigarh. The actress said she was fortunate that she could share her wealth with family. The bold and beautiful Kangana, who spent a huge amount of Rs. 4 crore to buy the four lavish flats for her siblings revealed that she wanted to encourage people to share their wealth with their family members. She stressed that happiness multiplies when it is shared.

According to E Times, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around."

"I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family, the actress said.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Thalaivi', where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Apart from that she will also be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.