Kangana Ranaut fires back at people calling her traditional headpiece a 'crown': 'Even Indians don’t know..'

Kangana Ranaut shared mesmerising pictures of herself on Instagram adorned in a vibrant lehenga, accentuated by an exquisite headpiece that contributed to her regal appearance. However, as individuals began referring to her headpiece as a 'crown,' Kangana took it upon herself to enlighten a news portal that had mistakenly labelled the traditional Indian jewellery piece as such.

Reacting to a news portal, Kangana wrote, "It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage."

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures of her look. Her caption read, "You don’t choose your dreams … they choose you … trust and take that leap."

Kangana then shared a video montage of her pictures and wrote, "Love is not a choice that you can make … honestly there is no way out … you have no other choice."

Recently, Kangana claimed that she was the one who started the trend of airport looks in 2018. However, she called herself the "victim of capitalism" and referred to the trend as "stupid." She expressed her shame at always purchasing new clothing in an effort to avoid wearing the same items more than once. Kangana added that she was "Brainwashed by magazine editors".

In a series of Instagram stories, Kangana showcased her various airport looks over the years where she is seen sporting clothes and accessories from international brands. The first picture has her wearing a lavender dress which she paired with a light pink overcoat. Sharing it, Kangana wrote, "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks."

As Kangana posted more photos of herself from the airport, she mentioned, "While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags...they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation."

