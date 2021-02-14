Kangana Ranaut enjoys jungle safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve as she takes day off from Dhaakad's shoot | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut enjoys jungle safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve as she takes a day off from Dhaakad's shoot | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh took some time off and visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve in the state. Kangana took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos in which she can be seen enjoying herself on a safari ride. She can be seen donning a perfect outfit for the jungle safari. She chose to wear a blue top teamed up with a denim jacket and light blue jeans. She completed the look with black knee-length boots and a brown hat. She captioned the post, "On this lovely Sunday went on safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve, saw some gorgeous animals along with a big male tiger, spectacular lakes and scenery took my breath away. Thank you @MPTourism and forest department here for this amazing day, had a wonderful time indeed, thank you."

Earlier, Kangana shared a behind the scene picture from the sets of Dhaakad with Razneesh Ghai. She wrote, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief @razylivingtheblues be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga...Well I am all yours ... bring it on #dhaakad."

Kangana Ranaut has been actively praising her Dhaakad cast and crew for their hard work. The actress had revealed that they have been shooting in the nights and the action scenes are tough but the team has been working tirelessly to make it the best. A few days ago, she shared a BTS video from Dhaakad sets and wrote, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days... This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way."

Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. Last week, Kangana announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film which is titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama about the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.