Kangana Ranaut enjoys Himalayan autumn in hometown Manali after 'Thalaivi' schedule wrap

Actress Kangana Ranaut is back in her hometown Manali after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress is now enjoying the "Himalayas autumn". The Queen actress, who has been working on the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took to Twitter to share a video of the Himalayas from her room's balcony and wrote about how it feels to be back home. "Hyderabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated," she tweeted.

This comes a day after she posted several pictures of her look as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and announced that she has completed another schedule for the film. Kangana recently resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and traveled to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.'

Sharing a couple of beautiful morning selfies, she had tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. Other than Thalaivi, she has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has the film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

