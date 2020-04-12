Kangana Ranaut enjoys game of cards with family in Manali during lockdown. Check photos

Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut enjoys game of cards with family in Manali during lockdown

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in Manali with her family during the coronavirus lockdown. The diva has been spending quality time with her parents and nephew Prithvi. From exercising with the little munchkin to getting 'champi' from her mother, the actress is recreating special moments from her childhood. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, on Sunday, shared a photo in which the actress is seen playing cards with her family.

Rangoli wrote, "Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game...too much fun" In the photo, Kangana is seen sharing a laugh with her family as they play the game. Check out

Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game 😁😁😁 too much fun 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/SmlFmecRGv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 12, 2020

Rangoli has been on a picture sharing spree on Twitter during the lockdown. Just a couple of days ago, she shared a throwback photo of Kangana in which she is seen becoming Sita from Ramayan. Rangoli wrote, "Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared."

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Her obsession with camera was soaring high whole day new dresses new hair and pictures, here she is with our grandmother Kamla Ranaut ji, her board exams were coming and she would click pictures all day, one day Papa took her camera away, I think that was her turning point (cont) pic.twitter.com/X4L8gWG7HH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page