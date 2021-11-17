Kangana Ranaut defends her 'Bheek' remark, says 'you can either be Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut defends her 'Bheek' remark

Kangana Ranaut stirred up a hornet's nest when she said 'India's freedom in 1947 was a bheek.' The actress was speaking at a media summit when she gave the controversial statement saying that "India got true freedom only in 2014". Now, defending her statement Kangana took to her Instagram and shared an old newspaper article with a headline that read, "Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji." She captioned the post as "Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can't be both, choose and decide."

In her IG Stories, Kangana stood by statement and said, "Those who fought for the freedom were “handed over” to their masters…by those who had no courage burning /boiling hot blood to fight their oppressor but they were power hungry and cunning…Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

The actress stated that Gandhi 'never supported' Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose. "So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes." Vishal Dadlani reacts to Kangana Ranaut's freedom remark: Remind the lady who said Independence was 'bheekh'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut: Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter, you can't be both

Previously, several politicians had reacted with outrage at her comments. On this, Kangana said on social media that she will return her Padma Shri award if anyone can prove that she has disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters. The actress had received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8. Kangana Ranaut offers to return her Padma Shri if proven wrong about 'freedom' remark

Recently, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale came out in support of Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement. He said, "I agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said. We got freedom in alms. It was given. Many freedom fighters were hanged and the big-wigs at that time didn't attempt to save them. They remained mere mute spectators."

