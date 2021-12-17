Kangana challenges order rejecting her plea for transfer of defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Friday, December 17, 2021
     
Kangana Ranaut's review application, filed before the Borivali sessions court through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, said the CMM failed to appreciate that the magistrate had "misused" his powers to cause intentional injury to the applicant (her case).  

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2021 21:00 IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday moved the sessions court here against a lower court's order rejecting her application seeking transfer of the criminal defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) had dismissed her plea seeking transfer of case from the Andheri magistrate's court in October.

Ranaut's review application, filed before the Borivali sessions court through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, said the CMM failed to appreciate that the magistrate had "misused" his powers to cause intentional injury to the applicant (her case).

Earlier, the actor had said in her transfer petition before the CMM that she had "lost faith" in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court as it indirectly "threatened" to issue a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offence.

Akhtar filed the defamation complaint before the Andheri court in November 2020 over certain statements made by Ranaut during a TV interview.

