Kangana Ranaut calls Virat Kohli Panga King of Team India

Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team. "I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a 'Panga' on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun," Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film Panga.

Kangana Ranaut has been ruling the headlines these days as she is seen promoting her film Panga on various platforms. While the actress had words of praise for Deepika Padukone for making a film on acid-attack survivors Chhapaak, she has recently slammed her for challenging a Tik Tok user with the Chhapaak Challenge. Kangana also asked her to apologise. She said, "My sister was very hurt with that video. I am sure Deepika must have an explanation for that why and how, what circumstances, because sometimes marketing teams plan things in a way and we don’t have time to go exactly into the depths of that. But people who are hurt with this, like my sister, must be apologised to and it's not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it with make-up products''.

"That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that. We all make mistakes, don’t we. We are all humans, but what is important is that you redeem yourself and apologise,'' Kangana told indiatoday.in.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. The film will hit the screens on January 24th

